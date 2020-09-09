Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,327

ThreeZero DLX Soundwave (Bumblebee Movie) ? In Hand Gallery



ThreeZero are back with the next DLX figure based on the Transformers Movieverse – Soundwave from Bumblebee!* The superior one features his Bee movie look from the Cybertron scenes – which is a movie / G1 hybrid of sorts.* He has a very portly design in the movie, and 3A captures this in figure form to stay true.* His tape deck is functional, and Ravage does in fact fully transform and fit inside.* Articulation is killer once again with 80 points of movement, great paint and weathering on all surfaces.* At about 11 inches tall, he shows that the DLX



The post







More... ThreeZero are back with the next DLX figure based on the Transformers Movieverse – Soundwave from Bumblebee!* The superior one features his Bee movie look from the Cybertron scenes – which is a movie / G1 hybrid of sorts.* He has a very portly design in the movie, and 3A captures this in figure form to stay true.* His tape deck is functional, and Ravage does in fact fully transform and fit inside.* Articulation is killer once again with 80 points of movement, great paint and weathering on all surfaces.* At about 11 inches tall, he shows that the DLX » Continue Reading. The post ThreeZero DLX Soundwave (Bumblebee Movie) – In Hand Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca