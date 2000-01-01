Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page online retailers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:37 PM   #1
ARCTrooperAlpha
Beast Machine
ARCTrooperAlpha's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 442
online retailers
Anyone here have experience buying from robotoybase ?



https://robotoybase.com/index.php
ARCTrooperAlpha is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:47 PM   #2
Lioconvoy81
Machine War
Lioconvoy81's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 271
Re: online retailers
They’re generally quite good. Been around for years and quite reliable. Some people have had very slow customer service lately, though.

https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threa...iable.1185612/

TLDR: if it’s an item you can’t find elsewhere, go for it. If it’s readily available at more common sites, stick with them.
Lioconvoy81 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:46 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,865
Re: online retailers
I was planning to buy some older 3rd party kits/figs from em year or so ago, but we were right in the worst part of pandemic and wasn't exactly well off, so I never actually did it

Had a lot of emails asking questions with the guy though, and he was pretty good at responding

Always felt bad about not following through, for how helpful he was
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Prime First Edition Deluxe Class Arcee 100% Complete
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS PRIME STARSCREAM FIRST EDITION DELUXE 100% COMPLETE LOOSE 2010
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS SKY REIGN FULL SET MINT
Transformers
Transformers
Hasbro/Takara Vintage Transformer G1 Six Changers Quickswitch 1987 very good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Rattrap Heroic Maximal Beast Machines very good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Hoist with Refute Armada/PowerGlide Universe instructions
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.