online retailers
Today, 04:37 PM
ARCTrooperAlpha
Beast Machine
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 442
online retailers
Anyone here have experience buying from robotoybase ?
https://robotoybase.com/index.php
Today, 04:47 PM
Lioconvoy81
Machine War
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 271
Re: online retailers
They’re generally quite good. Been around for years and quite reliable. Some people have had very slow customer service lately, though.
https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threa...iable.1185612/
TLDR: if it’s an item you can’t find elsewhere, go for it. If it’s readily available at more common sites, stick with them.
Today, 05:46 PM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,865
Re: online retailers
I was planning to buy some older 3rd party kits/figs from em year or so ago, but we were right in the worst part of pandemic and wasn't exactly well off, so I never actually did it
Had a lot of emails asking questions with the guy though, and he was pretty good at responding
Always felt bad about not following through, for how helpful he was
