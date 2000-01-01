evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 1,865

Re: online retailers I was planning to buy some older 3rd party kits/figs from em year or so ago, but we were right in the worst part of pandemic and wasn't exactly well off, so I never actually did it



Had a lot of emails asking questions with the guy though, and he was pretty good at responding



Always felt bad about not following through, for how helpful he was

my Wanted thread

my Sales thread

my Feedback thread __________________