TFW2005?s MPM-8 Megatron Gallery Online



You still fight for the weak, that is why you LOSE! Mighty Megatron is in the building today with a look at Masterpiece Movie MPM8 Megatron.* This is the latest in the Movie Masterpiece series, repping Megatron in his Movie 1 form.* He comes packed with arm extension, extending fusion cannon, and Allspark cube.* His head features light piping for the eyes and an moveable monster mouth.* He’s surprisingly accurate to the movie, you have a hard time telling what you are looking at without a lot of concentration.* For accuracy’s sake though, that’s what should have been done and



