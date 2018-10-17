|
IDW Publishing Transformers Solicitations for January 2019
Courtesy of Previews World
and*bleedingcool.com
*we have the upcoming releases for the first month of 2019. By this date, the IDW Transformers Universe finally came to an end, so the list is short this time. Transformers is present with the Star Trek Vs Transformers crossover, bringing the final issue of this mini-series with Star Trek Vs Transformers #5. But we are not out of transforming robots stories. The new Gobots comic will hit comic stores with the*Go-Bots #3 issue. The original IDW Transformers universe would be in stores anyway in some way. Lost Light Vol. 4 and Optimus Prime » Continue Reading.
