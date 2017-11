Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,185

MP-41 Masterpiece Dinobot Official Video



Takara Tomy have released a video showing off the freshly unvieled MP-41 Masterpiece Dinobot.* In it we see a couple more poses and comparisons with the other Masterpiece Beast Wars figures and just how show accurate he is.* Check the video below and sound off on the boards!



