War For Cybertron Siege Wave 3 Leader Class Astrotrain Out At Australian Retail
Thanks to a news tip from our TFW2005 Facebook Fan Page
, we can report that the new*War For Cybertron Siege Wave 3 Leader Class Astrotrain is out At Australian retail. The new Astrotrain mold was spotted at*Toymate Majura Park, (Canberra, ACT) for $79.99 AUD ($54.63 approximately). A great chance to add* some triple changer forces into your collection. Happy hunting!    
