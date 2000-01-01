Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Where to find the Siege Rainmaker 3 pack in Canada?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:36 AM
#
1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,277
Where to find the Siege Rainmaker 3 pack in Canada?
I'm sure I saw it on some Canadian site, I just can't remember which.
Anybody have any ideas?
__________________
READ MY
FEEDBACK
COME SEE
MY COLLECTION
Shockwave 75
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Shockwave 75
Find More Posts by Shockwave 75
Today, 09:45 AM
#
2
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,803
Re: Where to find the Siege Rainmaker 3 pack in Canada?
Toys r us. It's on sale right now too
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for: Siege crosshairs, sinister, Bot Bot Series 3+4, TR Grotesque, 35th Soundblaster
Yonoid
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Yonoid
Find More Posts by Yonoid
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers WAR WITHIN Titanium Series DIECAST ? OPTIMUS PRIME
Toyworld Swamper Skullcruncher 3rd party Transformers
Transformers Michael Bay Movie Lot As is
Huge Modern Transformers Lot Figures & Parts for Repair Alternators Prime Movie
Transformers G1 MEGATRON Walther P-38 Vintage 1984 Robot Action Figure Takara !!
G1 TRANSFORMERS lot Soundwave 2 lazerbeak variations Groove Weapons and more!
G1 TRANSFORMERS Takara 1980s lot 8 cars Counterpunch sideswipe lightspeed Skids!
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:09 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.