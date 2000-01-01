Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:36 AM   #1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,277
Where to find the Siege Rainmaker 3 pack in Canada?
I'm sure I saw it on some Canadian site, I just can't remember which.
Anybody have any ideas?
Old Today, 09:45 AM   #2
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,803
Re: Where to find the Siege Rainmaker 3 pack in Canada?
Toys r us. It's on sale right now too
