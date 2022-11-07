Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,177
Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Shockwave PLAMO (Model Kit) In-Hand Images


Via*??de?? on YouTube*we have can share for your our first in-hand images at a fully assembled*Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Shockwave PLAMO (model kit). We have a detailed step-by-step gallery showing how this complex model kit is built. Once assembled, it is a great movie-accurate Shockwave representation with a pretty decent articulation range and several movable inner parts. The head features a LED light with a remote control. We also have comparison images with Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime for those wondering about scale and details. See the images, as well as a video review (in Chinese) after the break. Click &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Shockwave PLAMO (Model Kit) In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



