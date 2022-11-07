Via*??de?? on YouTube
*we have can share for your our first in-hand images at a fully assembled*Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Shockwave PLAMO (model kit). We have a detailed step-by-step gallery showing how this complex model kit is built. Once assembled, it is a great movie-accurate Shockwave representation with a pretty decent articulation range and several movable inner parts. The head features a LED light with a remote control. We also have comparison images with Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime for those wondering about scale and details. See the images, as well as a video review (in Chinese) after the break. Click » Continue Reading.
