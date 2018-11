Takara Tomy War For Cybertron Siege Listing For May 2019

Courtesy of Loopaza Mega Store on Facebook , a usual reliable source, we have the upcoming May 2019 of*Takara Tomy War For Cybertron Siege. The items and prices are as follows: SG-20 Pteraxadon – 900 Yen ($7.91) SG-21 Red Heat & Stick out – 1800 Yen ($15.81) SG-22 Chromia – 3500 Yen ($30.74) SG-23 Prowl – 3500 Yen ($30.74) SG-24 Soundwave – 5500 Yen ($48.31) SG-22 Chromia – 3500 Yen ($30.74) Keep in mind that so far, Takara Tomy releases have no discernible differences compared to the Hasbro versions.