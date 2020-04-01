Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New IDW Transformers Vol. 3: All Fall Down (2019) Hardcover Listed On Amazon


Amazon.com brings us a new listing of the third collection of IDW new saga: Transformers Vol. 3: All Fall Down (2019). This hardcover collects Transformers #19-24 and Transformers: Galaxies #7-12 of the new IDW Transformers saga and its expected for release on December 15, 2020. You can pre-order it for $49.99. Crisis! The tether holding Cybertron's inner moon to the planet has fallen and hundreds of lives have been lost. As the rubble is sorted through, the Ascenticons are on the move, hoping to leverage the situation and the lives lost in their favor. Meanwhile, the Rise, now under Megatron's command, attempt to hide some of

The post New IDW Transformers Vol. 3: All Fall Down (2019) Hardcover Listed On Amazon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



