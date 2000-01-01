Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Badcube Grump - 3rd Party MP Gears
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:34 PM
#
1
Michael Mercy
Nerdmasté!
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Earth
Posts: 11
Badcube Grump - 3rd Party MP Gears
Love this little grump!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaEShKGbqMk
__________________
Movies, comics, toys, books & TV reviews. Nerdmasté!
http://youtube.com/michaelmercy
Michael Mercy
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Michael Mercy
Visit Michael Mercy's homepage!
Find More Posts by Michael Mercy
Today, 09:40 PM
#
2
optimusb39
Masterpiece
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,009
Re: Badcube Grump - 3rd Party MP Gears
definitely the better of the two, and way better than igears version.
optimusb39
View Public Profile
Send a private message to optimusb39
Find More Posts by optimusb39
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Takatoku Baxinger DX Transforming Robot in Original Box
MICRO MAN MICRO CHANGE SERIES CAMERA-ROBO-3 ROBOTS TRANSFORM INTO A CAMERA
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Flame MISB
G1 Masterforce Transformers ? Japanese Pretender Metalhawk
Transformers Masterpiece MP-6 Thundercracker Takara Tomy
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Tarantulas Fox Kids Repaint MOSC MOC SEALED
Takara-Transformers-Beast-Wars-Neo-BIG-CONVOY-VS-MAGMATRON VS Set
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:52 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.