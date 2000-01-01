Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Reload this Page Badcube Grump - 3rd Party MP Gears
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:34 PM   #1
Michael Mercy
Nerdmasté!
Michael Mercy's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Earth
Posts: 11
Badcube Grump - 3rd Party MP Gears
Love this little grump!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaEShKGbqMk
__________________
Movies, comics, toys, books & TV reviews. Nerdmasté! http://youtube.com/michaelmercy
Michael Mercy is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:40 PM   #2
optimusb39
Masterpiece
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,009
Re: Badcube Grump - 3rd Party MP Gears
definitely the better of the two, and way better than igears version.
optimusb39 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takatoku Baxinger DX Transforming Robot in Original Box
Transformers
MICRO MAN MICRO CHANGE SERIES CAMERA-ROBO-3 ROBOTS TRANSFORM INTO A CAMERA
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Flame MISB
Transformers
G1 Masterforce Transformers ? Japanese Pretender Metalhawk
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-6 Thundercracker Takara Tomy
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Tarantulas Fox Kids Repaint MOSC MOC SEALED
Transformers
Takara-Transformers-Beast-Wars-Neo-BIG-CONVOY-VS-MAGMATRON VS Set
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.