evenstaves' stuff for sale

got a few extras could stand to lose



pics upon request

buyer pays shipping

EMT preferred



MISB sealed

Siege legends Micromasters BattlePatrol - $10

TLK deluxe Cogman - $30

ER voyager Thrust - $60



MIB unsealed but complete

Siege voyager Starscream - $20

Siege voyager Thundercracker - $25



cards/boxes in varying states, but best to just assume they're loose/complete

Siege battlemaster Caliburst - $5

Kingdom core OptimusPrime - $10

ER deluxe Cliffjumper - $20

ER leader OptimusPrime - $45