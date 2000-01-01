Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Fortress Maximus @ Airmiles.ca
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 07:26 AM
#
1
Tekkamanraiden
G1 Original
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: London, ON
Posts: 3,852
Fortress Maximus @ Airmiles.ca
Morning all,
Just read on redflagdeals that airmiles.ca is having a clearance on some items and found Fortress Maximus for half price (1200 airmiles instead of 2400).
The also had G2 Menasor for 900 airmiles instead of 1800.
__________________
Incoming
:
Looking For
: DX9 Hulkie
Waiting For
: DX9 Dinobots
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=19772
Tekkamanraiden
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Tekkamanraiden
Find More Posts by Tekkamanraiden
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
G1 Generation One Vintage Transformers Lot OPTIMUS PRIME DINOBOTS CONSTRUCTICONS
Hardhead Headmaster 1987 Hasbro G1 Transformers Action Figure Nice Condition
G1 Vintage Transformer Japanese Headmaster Lione RARE!!
Voltron 1997 Reissue Five Lions Robot
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary MISB Hasbro
Transformers Beast Wars Ultra Transmetal 2 TM2 Megatron
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
07:52 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.