Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Fortress Maximus @ Airmiles.ca
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:26 AM   #1
Tekkamanraiden
G1 Original
Tekkamanraiden's Ebay Auctions
Tekkamanraiden's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: London, ON
Posts: 3,852
Fortress Maximus @ Airmiles.ca
Morning all,

Just read on redflagdeals that airmiles.ca is having a clearance on some items and found Fortress Maximus for half price (1200 airmiles instead of 2400).

The also had G2 Menasor for 900 airmiles instead of 1800.
__________________
Incoming:
Looking For: DX9 Hulkie
Waiting For: DX9 Dinobots



Feedback http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=19772
Tekkamanraiden is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Generation One Vintage Transformers Lot OPTIMUS PRIME DINOBOTS CONSTRUCTICONS
Transformers
Hardhead Headmaster 1987 Hasbro G1 Transformers Action Figure Nice Condition
Transformers
G1 Vintage Transformer Japanese Headmaster Lione RARE!!
Transformers
Voltron 1997 Reissue Five Lions Robot
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary MISB Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Ultra Transmetal 2 TM2 Megatron
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:52 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.