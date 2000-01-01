Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Latest Titan Masters back up on walmart.ca
Today, 06:57 AM
#
1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,066
Latest Titan Masters back up on walmart.ca
https://www.walmart.ca/en/toys/actio...st&orderBy=ASC
Only a few left for those interested. Better hurry.
Today, 07:15 AM
#
2
Longshot
Armada
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 675
Re: Latest Titan Masters back up on walmart.ca
Thanks. Still no return of TR voyager Optimus. I hope they bring back stock. Or maybe bring in the Chaos on Velocitron giftset.
