Old Today, 06:57 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,066
Latest Titan Masters back up on walmart.ca
https://www.walmart.ca/en/toys/actio...st&orderBy=ASC

Only a few left for those interested. Better hurry.
Currently Hunting:

Titans Return Legends Kickback - ordered from Aliexpress
Old Today, 07:15 AM   #2
Longshot
Armada
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 675
Re: Latest Titan Masters back up on walmart.ca
Thanks. Still no return of TR voyager Optimus. I hope they bring back stock. Or maybe bring in the Chaos on Velocitron giftset.
