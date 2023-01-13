Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,468

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Animatronic Toy In The Works?



We have received info on a brand new animatronic toy in the works for the upcoming*Transformers: Rise of the Beasts toy line. Under the Hasbro code*F3937, the toy is said to be priced at US$ 120+. The toy is rumored to come with an auto-transforming feature akin to Robosen Optimus Prime. The info we received indicates that the toy is half in size and half in weight when compared with the expensive Robosen toy. While details are scares, we speculate that the character in question is none other than Optimus Primal.



