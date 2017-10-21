Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:39 PM   #1
agesthreeandup
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Canada
Posts: 493
Ages Three And Up in Calgary October 21!
Come join us in Calgary at CollectorFest this Saturday, October 21, 2017!

Where: Chinese Cultural Centre, 197 1st Street SW
When: 10:30AM - 5:30PM
Cost: $5 Adults (Kids 12 and under Free)

See all the details at: https://www.collectorfest.ca/
Ages Three and Up
Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
