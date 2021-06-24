Transformers Collaborative: Transformers Amazon Prime Mash-up Official Description
Courtesy of the our very own Jtprime17 we can share for you the official description of the upcoming Transformers Collaborative: Transformers Amazon Prime Mash-up. We confirmed the listing of this new crossover figure just a few days ago (together with Universal Monsters x Transformers Draculus). While we still don’t have any images of the figure itself, the description gives us several interesting hints about it: The figure can be transformed into a licensed Volvo Amazon Prime Truck It even includes 2 small Amazon Prime boxes that can be stored in the trailer Contains an ion blaster, a matrix of » Continue Reading.
