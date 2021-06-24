Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Transformers Collaborative: Transformers Amazon Prime Mash-up Official Description


Courtesy of the our very own Jtprime17 we can share for you the official description of the upcoming Transformers Collaborative: Transformers Amazon Prime Mash-up. We confirmed the listing of this new crossover figure just a few days ago (together with Universal Monsters x Transformers Draculus). While we still don’t have any images of the figure itself, the description gives us several interesting hints about it: The figure can be transformed into a licensed Volvo Amazon Prime Truck It even includes 2 small Amazon Prime boxes that can be stored in the trailer Contains an ion blaster, a matrix of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Collaborative: Transformers Amazon Prime Mash-up Official Description appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ransak The Elder
Re: Transformers Collaborative: Transformers Amazon Prime Mash-up Official Descriptio
with "shit in a bag" and "pee bottle" accessories. please no one buy this.. dont support this monster
TriBlurr
Re: Transformers Collaborative: Transformers Amazon Prime Mash-up Official Descriptio
Hmm. Sounds like they retooling Earthrise Optimus into a licensed Volvo. Might look cool.

Curious to see the final result.
