Optimus Prime Balloon At The 4th July Parade In St. Louis

Courtesy of* Five Colors Company on Twitter *we have images of the*Optimus Prime Balloon At The 4th July Parade In St. Louis to share with you. A very nice and detailed Optimus Prime balloon was part of the 4th of July celebration in St. Louis. The design is inspired by the Evergreen design we have seen recently and we are sure your optics will be pleased with the images on this news post. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!