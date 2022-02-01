Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:11 PM   #1
sushicake
rawrrrr
sushicake
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Markham, ON
Posts: 167
I'm quitting Transformers collecting, TFCon 2022 firesale
As the post says I'm quitting collecting Transformers so everything has to go.

I have the majority of the series ranging from RID to Studio Series figures.

Most figures are loose and fully complete I'm not making a full list because I have over 250 figures for sale. All open figures with or without box were transformed once then I put them in a box and never touched them again.

Loose figure pricing as follows (unless otherwise marked)

$5 - Basic/legends class figures
$10 - Scout Class
$15 - Deluxe Class
$20 - Voyager Class
$30 - Leader and Above

Many MOC figures will also be sold at loose figure prices!

Also buy 10 Get 1 Free!! (Lowest Value)

Just a taste of some of the prices for rarer figures.

LNIB Toysrus MP02 Soundwave (with all cassettes) - $150
LNIB RID JRX - $150
BNIB FOC Bruticus (G2 Colours) with XTransbot upgrade kit - $150
LNIB Maketoys Giant Type 61 - $120
LNIB Toysrus MP10 Optimus Prime - $150
Loose HFTD Leader Starscream - $30
Loose DOTM Ultimate Optimus Prime - $30
BNIB Big Fire Bird Nicee - $120

If you find a better price at the Con I'll not just match but I'll beat it!

You'll have to come to my table in the dealer room if you want to see the full collection. Everything is first come first serve!

See you at the con!!
So apparently a Transformers main weakness is flame retardant foam.
so if we ever get attacked by giant transforming robots everyone grab your fire extinguishers!
Last edited by sushicake; Today at 08:20 PM.
Old Today, 08:25 PM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,537
Re: I'm quitting Transformers collecting, TFCon 2022 firesale
Pm'd
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
