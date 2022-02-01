Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:58 PM   #1
wreckage
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: nova scotia
Posts: 142
Wreckage's sales thread Combiner wars/ WFC/ Dinozaurs
Hello,

Parting ways with most extra figures. Shipping is extra but should be between $15-20 depending on the size. Payment is trough paypal as either a "friends and family" or add 4% for sellers fees.

Prices in CAD
Earthrise Sky-Lynx MIB $135.00 (some creases to top of package)
Tricranius Set loose includes blast effects $50.00
Kingdom Terrorsaur loose complete $65.00
Siege Springer loose complete $40.00
Kingdom Dinobot MISB $50.00

Combiner wars Trailbreaker loose $35.00
Combiner Wars Sunstreaker loose $30.00
Combiner wars Wheeljack Loose $30.00

Dinozaurs/Dino zone Lot $100.00
Dino Tyranno
Dino Saber
Dino Tricera
Dino Mammoth
All complete with Japanese boxes

My feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=wreckage
Any questions please contact me
Cheers
