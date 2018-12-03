Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page BotBots Series 3 Promotional Mailer ? Pics and Series 4 Details
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,926
BotBots Series 3 Promotional Mailer ? Pics and Series 4 Details


Hasbro sent out another promotional mailer for the Transformers BotBots line!* This round focuses on Series 3 (check our Series 1 and Series 2 galleries here), which is out on shelves now.* Series 4 is teased with a checklist sheet (they’ve even started showing up a bit early too).* Inside there were several 5 packs, 8 packs and a blind box case along with promotional materials for series 3 and 4.* The whole presentation is well done once again, including the box covered in BotBot artwork.* If you’d like to catch up one whats out there, Hasbro &#187; Continue Reading.

The post BotBots Series 3 Promotional Mailer – Pics and Series 4 Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Combiner Transformers Decepticons Abominus Terrorcons 1987 complete
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Autobot Optimus Prime With Accessories & Original Box
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 BUMBLEBEE ON CANADIAN CARD 1985 MOC WITH IRON-ON PATCH?EXTREMELY
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Combiner Wars Victorion lot of 6
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 DEFENSOR (PROTECTOBOTS) 100% COMPLETE C-9+ 1986
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 DEVASTATOR (CONSTRUCTICONS) 100% COMPLETE C-8.5 1985
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 SKYWARP 100% COMPLETE C-9+ 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:55 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.