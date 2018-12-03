|
BotBots Series 3 Promotional Mailer ? Pics and Series 4 Details
Hasbro sent out another promotional mailer for the Transformers BotBots line!* This round focuses on Series 3 (check our Series 1
and Series 2
galleries here), which is out on shelves now.* Series 4 is teased with a checklist sheet (they’ve even started showing up a bit early too
).* Inside there were several 5 packs, 8 packs and a blind box case along with promotional materials for series 3 and 4.* The whole presentation is well done once again, including the box covered in BotBot artwork.* If you’d like to catch up one whats out there, Hasbro » Continue Reading.
