Variety of transformers for sale in Scarborough/Toronto
Selling a variety of transformers, based in Scarborough
WFC Siege:
-Soundwave complete in box
-Optimus (voyager)
-Blowpipe
Titans Return:
-Bumblebee
-Gnaw
-Crashbash
-Powermaster Optimus Prime incomplete
AoE:
-Grimlock (voyager)
-Lockdown incomplete
-One Step Grimlock
Thrilling 30:
-Stealth Bomber Megatron
-Starscream incomplete
-Legends Optimus incomplete
-Legends Megatron incomplete
TF Prime:
-Starscream (voyager)
-Night Ops. Optimus (commander)
Misc:
-WFC Starscream
-RTS Perceptor
-Mighty Muggs Grimlock
-Stormcloud incomplete
-Legends of Cybertron Galvatron
-TFA Activator Bumblebee
-Alt Modes Thundercracker
-Happy Meal RID2015 Grimlock
-RID2015 legends Starscream
-Kreo Microchanger Iceberg
-Movie black & blue deco tattooed Starscream
-DotM minicon dinosaur (can't remember name sorry)
