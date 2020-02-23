|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces 5 New Titan Masters Attack Cards
TFW2005 members Carnage73 and MechanovaKing report a handful of Wave 5 additions to the Transformers Trading Card Game, via Ross
*and MetaManiacs
. Brainstorm Autobot Teslor Bludgeon Metallikato Stance Master of Metallikato Share your deck plans on the 2005 boards after sizing up the card artwork attached to this post.
