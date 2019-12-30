Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,001

?Til All Are One ? Hasbro Completes Acquisition Of Entertainment One



After months of negotiations and even after a government investigation, Hasbro has finally acquired Entertainment One (eOne for short) for a whopping US$ 3.8 Billion. The new company (dubbed as ‘One Hasbro‘) will produce entertainment content based on Hasbro properties such as Transformers, Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, My Little Pony and many others. “We are excited about what we can do together and see tremendous opportunity for shareholder value creation through this acquisition,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro chairman and chief executive officer. “Our businesses are highly complementary with substantial synergies and a great cultural fit. The addition of eOne accelerates



After months of negotiations and even after a government investigation, Hasbro has finally acquired Entertainment One (eOne for short) for a whopping US$ 3.8 Billion. The new company (dubbed as 'One Hasbro') will produce entertainment content based on Hasbro properties such as Transformers, Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, My Little Pony and many others. "We are excited about what we can do together and see tremendous opportunity for shareholder value creation through this acquisition," said Brian Goldner, Hasbro chairman and chief executive officer. "Our businesses are highly complementary with substantial synergies and a great cultural fit. The addition of eOne accelerates





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.