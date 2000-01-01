joshimus Metroplex Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Hamilton Posts: 4,373

My 2020 For Sale listing. Clearing out as much as possible As we move forward into 2020 and I am trying to cust back on my collection I figured I would start a new posting. I sold a lot this year but I still have a lot to sell. I also want to mention that trades are of no interest to me so please do not ask. Prices are NOT set in stone, please feel free to make a reasonable offer. I'm just guessing based off ebay listings.



I'll add to this posting as I go as well as pics but for now here are some stuff I am looking to sell.

Smoke free and pet free home.



MMC Ferral Rex. All 5 complete with boxes. 150.00 for the set, not breaking apart.

Titans Returns Predaking - 200 for the set, complete, also not breaking apart. I actually may even still have the box.



Masterpiece Ultra Magnus. Mostly complete I think, should have the box as well.

160.00





I'm not home so I will add more items and pics soon.







I dont respond to low ball offers.