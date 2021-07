First Look at Kingdom Wave 4 Artwork ? Shadow Panther, Waspinator, Tigatron, Slammer,

We've just received word that the official Transformers website has now updated with the official artwork for upcoming Kingdom wave 4 characters. These include: • Shadow Panther • Waspinator • Tigatron • Slammer • Pipes We still have no images of the figures themselves, but this artwork provides a good idea of what they may end up looking like. Hopefully we'll get the official reveals soon, but until then let us know your impressions on the boards!