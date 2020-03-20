agesthreeandup Energon Supplier Join Date: May 2007 Location: Canada Posts: 531

TFcon Orlando 2020 Exclusives Available for Pre-Order NOW!



** Pre-order Announcement

------------------------------------------------------------



March 20, 2020



https://www.facebook.com/agesthreeandup https://twitter.com/agesthreeandup/ https://www.youtube.com/user/A3UReview https://www.instagram.com/ages3andup











** OCULAR MAX - PERFECTION SERIES - PS-04P AZALEA PROTOFORM (

------------------------------------------------------------

We are proud to offer one of this years exclusives intended for TFCon Orlando 2020. Ocular Max PS-04P Azalea Protoform. This unique prototype coloured version of the popular figure gives you the raw inspiration from which Azalea was born from.



In cooperation with Ocular Max, Ages Three and Up and Toy Dojo, this figure will be available as a limited release. Get yours before they are gone!



Pre-orders start at 6PM EST, Friday, March 20, 2020 to March 23, 2020 or while quantities last.

This Exclusive is Limited to 2pcs per person and must be paid for upfront. Any orders that do not follow our policies will be cancelled immediately. This product is a preorder and is expected to ship April, 2020.



Pre-order on USD Site (



Pre-order on CAD Site (





** OCULAR MAX - RMX-14 DOCCAT (

------------------------------------------------------------

We are proud to offer one of this years exclusives intended for TFCon Orlando 2020. Ocular Max RMX-14 Doccat. Can we finally say Good Little Kitty? Maybe. But even in this alternate universe, you may want to watch your back if you get on Doccats bad side.



In cooperation with Ocular Max, Ages Three and Up and Toy Dojo, this figure will be available as a limited release. Get yours before they are gone!



Pre-orders start at 6PM EST, Friday, March 20, 2020 to March 23, 2020 or while quantities last.

This Exclusive is Limited to 2pcs per person and must be paid for upfront. Any orders that do not follow our policies will be cancelled immediately. This product is a preorder and is expected to ship April, 2020.



Pre-order on USD Site (



Pre-order on CAD Site (







** See All Latest Pre-orders ( TFcon Orlando 2020 Exclusives for Pre-Order Starting NOW! Ocular Max Azalea Protoform and Ocular Max Doocat for Pre-Order!** Pre-order Announcement------------------------------------------------------------March 20, 2020** OCULAR MAX - PERFECTION SERIES - PS-04P AZALEA PROTOFORM ( https://www.agesthreeandup.com/tfcon-exclusives/ ------------------------------------------------------------We are proud to offer one of this years exclusives intended for TFCon Orlando 2020. Ocular Max PS-04P Azalea Protoform. This unique prototype coloured version of the popular figure gives you the raw inspiration from which Azalea was born from.In cooperation with Ocular Max, Ages Three and Up and Toy Dojo, this figure will be available as a limited release. Get yours before they are gone!Pre-orders start at 6PM EST, Friday, March 20, 2020 to March 23, 2020 or while quantities last.This Exclusive is Limited to 2pcs per person and must be paid for upfront. Any orders that do not follow our policies will be cancelled immediately. This product is a preorder and is expected to ship April, 2020.Pre-order on USD Site ( https://www.agesthreeandup.com/tfcon-exclusives/ Pre-order on CAD Site ( https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...020-exclusives ** OCULAR MAX - RMX-14 DOCCAT ( https://www.agesthreeandup.com/tfcon-exclusives/ ------------------------------------------------------------We are proud to offer one of this years exclusives intended for TFCon Orlando 2020. Ocular Max RMX-14 Doccat. Can we finally say Good Little Kitty? Maybe. But even in this alternate universe, you may want to watch your back if you get on Doccats bad side.In cooperation with Ocular Max, Ages Three and Up and Toy Dojo, this figure will be available as a limited release. Get yours before they are gone!Pre-orders start at 6PM EST, Friday, March 20, 2020 to March 23, 2020 or while quantities last.This Exclusive is Limited to 2pcs per person and must be paid for upfront. Any orders that do not follow our policies will be cancelled immediately. This product is a preorder and is expected to ship April, 2020.Pre-order on USD Site ( https://www.agesthreeandup.com/tfcon-exclusives/ Pre-order on CAD Site ( https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...020-exclusives ** See All Latest Pre-orders ( http://www.agesthreeandup.com/preorders/?sort=newest

Ages Three and Up



sales@agesthreeandup.com

www.agesthreeandup.com __________________Ages Three and Up Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed