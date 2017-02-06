Amazon
has updated with a pair of listings for new trade paperbacks set to arrive this coming October. The main one here is a collected edition of the first six issues of James Roberts’ continuation of More than Meets the Eye, Transformers Lost Light! The series is off to a strong start already, and if you have not yet picked up Lost Light, then you’ll have a great chance to catch up when this arrives in October. Also arriving in October is the collected edition of Revolution Aw Yeah
, the light-hearted alternative version of IDW’s Revolution crossover. The » Continue Reading.
