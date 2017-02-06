Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,949
Transformers Lost Light Volume 1 Trade Paperback coming in October 2017!


Amazon has updated with a pair of listings for new trade paperbacks set to arrive this coming October. The main one here is a collected edition of the first six issues of James Roberts’ continuation of More than Meets the Eye, Transformers Lost Light! The series is off to a strong start already, and if you have not yet picked up Lost Light, then you’ll have a great chance to catch up when this arrives in October. Also arriving in October is the collected edition of Revolution Aw Yeah, the light-hearted alternative version of IDW’s Revolution crossover. The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Lost Light Volume 1 Trade Paperback coming in October 2017! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
