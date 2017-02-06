Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,949
TFsource News! GT Green Shadow Set, Downbeat Restock, UW Megatronia, Toy World Primor
We have received an update from our friends and sponsors over at TFSource! Check out what is new in the Sourcenews highlights below, and read on for the full update! * NEW HOT IN STOCK ITEMS: – Transformers Unite Warriors – UW-EX – MegatroniaProfessor Heisenberg – SS01 – Solution Set (Master Cleaver and Cannon)KFC – KP-16 -Posable Hands for MP-29 Shockwave – <a href="https://tfsource.com/make-toys/downbeat/" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="nofollow">Make Toys – MRTM-09 – &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFsource News! GT Green Shadow Set, Downbeat Restock, UW Megatronia, Toy World Primorion & More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
