Transformers Movie Series Deluxe Stinger Revealed



It's been reported a while back that Hasbro might be introducing a new Transformers Movie line – a "Movie Classics" series if you will – that will offer fans characters from the five live action Transformers Movies reimagined or updated with accurate designs and current standards of design. We know this line is tentatively known as "Movie Edition". And now we have a look at our first figure for the line. Say hello to your screen-accurate (or closest we've had so far in deluxe scale) Age of Extinction Stinger. Revealed in an image via Facebook group Taiwan TFCC , Stinger

