Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Movie Series Deluxe Stinger Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,179
Transformers Movie Series Deluxe Stinger Revealed


It’s been reported a while back that Hasbro might be introducing a new Transformers Movie line – a “Movie Classics” series if you will – that will offer fans characters from the five live action Transformers Movies reimagined or updated with accurate designs and current standards of design. We know this line is tentatively known as “Movie Edition”. And now we have a look at our first figure for the line. Say hello to your screen-accurate (or closest we’ve had so far in deluxe scale) Age of Extinction Stinger. Revealed in an image via Facebook group Taiwan TFCC, Stinger &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Movie Series Deluxe Stinger Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Brand New Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-5 Decepticon Leader Megatron
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 ?Kup? Factory Sealed NEW Circa 1986
Transformers
TFcon Toronto 2017 Exclusive - MMC Ocular Max Terraegis Rally
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Heads
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.