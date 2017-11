Transformers Power Of The Primes Jazz and Dreadwind Out at U.S. Retail

Good news for those of you on the brick and mortar hunt this weekend: TFW2005 member Skalor found Power of the* Primes *Deluxes Jazz and Dreadwind at a Target in Sierra Vista, AZ! See the photo proof after the jump, make sure to share your sightings news with fellow fans* here, *then sound off on the 2005 boards!