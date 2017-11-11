Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Titans Return: Behind the Scenes With The Cast


With just three days to go until the 11/14 go90 premiere of Titans Return, Machinima shares a Behind The Scenes clip with commentary from several voice cast members including Lana McKissack, Abby Trott, Michael Dorn and Judd Nelson! See the clip below, then sound off on the 2005 boards! (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&#038;version=v2.11'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); Get to know the Transformers: Titans Return cast before the sh… Get to know the Transformers: Titans Return cast before the show launches on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Titans Return: Behind the Scenes With The Cast appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



