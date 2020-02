Transformers Earthrise New Commercial & Spots

We have a 20-second commercial featuring some nice CGI featuring Astrotrain coming to the Earth, and Optimus Prime transforming his trailer into a battle station and shooting at the Decepticon space shuttle. Then we have a view of the Earthrise Wave 1 toys. Additionally, we have some short 5-second spots featuring Ironworks and Optimus Prime toys.