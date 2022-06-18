|
Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissue K9, Iguanus & Terrorsaur EAN Numbers
Attention Beast Wars collectors! We can share for you new*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars reissues EAN numbers for upcoming figures. It seems the Beast Wars reissues were not done yet. TRA GEN BEAST WARS VINTAGE K9 – 501099415441 TRA GEN BEAST WARS VINTAGE IGUANAS (Iguanus) –*501099415443 TRA GEN BEAST WARS VINTAGE Terrorsaur –*501099415439 Iguanus is sure a nice surprise and we are sure many Beast Wars collectors will be pleased to have a chance to gran these classic figures. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
