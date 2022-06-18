Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,453

Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissue K9, Iguanus & Terrorsaur EAN Numbers



Attention Beast Wars collectors! We can share for you new*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars reissues EAN numbers for upcoming figures. It seems the Beast Wars reissues were not done yet. TRA GEN BEAST WARS VINTAGE K9 – 501099415441 TRA GEN BEAST WARS VINTAGE IGUANAS (Iguanus) –*501099415443 TRA GEN BEAST WARS VINTAGE Terrorsaur –*501099415439 Iguanus is sure a nice surprise and we are sure many Beast Wars collectors will be pleased to have a chance to gran these classic figures. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Attention Beast Wars collectors! We can share for you new*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars reissues EAN numbers for upcoming figures. It seems the Beast Wars reissues were not done yet. TRA GEN BEAST WARS VINTAGE K9 – 501099415441 TRA GEN BEAST WARS VINTAGE IGUANAS (Iguanus) –*501099415443 TRA GEN BEAST WARS VINTAGE Terrorsaur –*501099415439 Iguanus is sure a nice surprise and we are sure many Beast Wars collectors will be pleased to have a chance to gran these classic figures. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! The post Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissue K9, Iguanus & Terrorsaur EAN Numbers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________