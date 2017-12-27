Deception Classic Join Date: May 2013 Location: tdot Posts: 1,330

PotP Volcanicus Swoop backpack I think i came up with a sick way of combining 6th or 7th member to volcanicus! Im using swoop as a backpack with wings upside down. 2nd pic is of me dangling him upside down. i'm not sure if this fan mode with be able to incorporate slash, i don't have one to try. and you cant use the hands as oblique fillers.



i used 2 big als air valve parts for this thats it. it is not the best part. i just had some laying around. if you can find a double 5mm peg that fits into swoops hand and grimlocks ribs this should work. i'm loving this new mode. the upside down wings really make this guy look good. i've been wanting to attach swoop to this guy like the gcreations version. i also like this fanmode because it doesn't require you to cut anything off the figure . its simple as plug it in. i cant wait for the rest of the dinobots! Attached Thumbnails







