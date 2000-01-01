Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 10:22 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,525
POTP Box Symbols ?
Does anyone know what these symbols mean on the side of the POTP Starscream box ?
Old Yesterday, 10:36 PM   #2
mrluthor
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Windsor, Ontario
Posts: 345
Re: POTP Box Symbols ?
They represent the various Primes. Not sure of all the names. There are 12 Primes also each figure has 12 different trading cards. I have 4 Slash figures each one I have has a different card.
Old Yesterday, 10:36 PM   #3
TriBlurr
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 87
Re: POTP Box Symbols ?
It's the symbols of the 12 Primes.
Old Yesterday, 11:11 PM   #4
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,525
Re: POTP Box Symbols ?
ok thanx guyz
Old Today, 01:08 AM   #5
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,194
Re: POTP Box Symbols ?
It says "don't go to school...stay with your parents forever and collect transformers".
Old Today, 01:37 AM   #6
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,525
Re: POTP Box Symbols ?
Quote:
Originally Posted by alternatorfan View Post
It says "don't go to school...stay with your parents forever and collect transformers".
Sounds good to me. LoL
