Yesterday, 10:22 PM
#1
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
POTP Box Symbols ?
Does anyone know what these symbols mean on the side of the POTP Starscream box ?
Yesterday, 10:36 PM
#2
Location: Windsor, Ontario
Re: POTP Box Symbols ?
They represent the various Primes. Not sure of all the names. There are 12 Primes also each figure has 12 different trading cards. I have 4 Slash figures each one I have has a different card.
Yesterday, 10:36 PM
#3
Location: Corner Brook NL
Re: POTP Box Symbols ?
It's the symbols of the 12 Primes.
Yesterday, 11:11 PM
#4
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Re: POTP Box Symbols ?
ok thanx guyz
Today, 01:08 AM
#5
Re: POTP Box Symbols ?
It says "don't go to school...stay with your parents forever and collect transformers".
Today, 01:37 AM
#6
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Re: POTP Box Symbols ?
Originally Posted by alternatorfan
It says "don't go to school...stay with your parents forever and collect transformers".
Sounds good to me. LoL
|
