Yesterday, 08:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,460
New Wizards Of The Coast Transformers Trading Card Game In 2018


An article from Glixel on RollingStone.com announces a New Wizards Of The Coast Transformers Trading Card Game In 2018. The article features an interview with Wizards Of The Coast President Chris Cocks who revealed plans for a brand new Transformers themed next fall. The game hasnt been formally announced yet, but Cocks says its a title aimed both at young teens and the collector and toy audience. It will come out in September or October. We think Transformers are cool and the game has interesting, unique mechanics, he says. All cards are two-sided, over-sized and feel bigger, weightier in your hand.

The post New Wizards Of The Coast Transformers Trading Card Game In 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



