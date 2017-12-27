Thanks to Previews World
we have a look at the*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #13 Cover B. Artist Nick Roche brings us*an hilarious cover featuring popular Autobot Swerve and new fembot Anode ready to exchange some surprises that we are sure will be a total blast. Transformers: Lost Light #13 (W) James Roberts (A) Alex Milne (CA) Nick Roche CABIN FEVER! Crammed into a dead Decepticon astropod that’s ten sizes too small, the displaced crew of the Lost Light face their most serious threat yet: each other. As tensions rise and tempers fray, only one Autobot is arrogant enough to » Continue Reading.
