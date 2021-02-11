Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1570
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1570 Happy Lunar New Year! Robotkingdom will be having Lunar New Year holiday from 12th to 16th Feb and resume shipping on 17th Feb. Australia E-Express, Air Mail Parcel and EMS Resumed! EMS and E-Express available for USA. E-Express and Surface mail available for UK. E-Express and Surface mail available for South Korea. EMS and Surface mail available for Malaysia. Latest news, NO postal service available to Russia, New Zealand, Peru, Chile, Brunei, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1570 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



