My thughts and opinion On Apeface
If anyone is interested here are my thoughts and opinion on Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Apeface: At first hearing about hasbro releasing an update version of the figure was wow great one I never had in my collection so the fires were stoked then I started read and watching reviews on it and with everyone saying that the white plastic was not the normal plastic hasbro used in the past so I talked to a friend who deals with all types of plastics and metals and he told me if the company used the so call plastic(this super dense nylon)which is used in heavy duty pipes and in the auto industry so it will hold it own for a long time so I took the chance and order one from Amazon and I am happy with the copy I have now and it fits very well into my collection. It is my opinion if you can pick Apeface up he is a great update of a cool figure.
