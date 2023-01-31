The official*Takara Tomy YouTube channel
has just uploaded a new promotional video of the new Transformers MPG-05 Trainbot Seizan. The video shows several details of this new Masterpiece Trainbot, focusing on Seizan's poseability, weapons and Raiden's "Light sword". We also have a closer look at the detailed and realistic Hakuchō 485-200 Series Limited Express Electric Locomotive alt mode. We can see that the "Light sword" can be stored under the rails included with the MPG-02 Getsuei
. Finally, we can see the combiner mode as Raiden's right arm. Seizan is planned for release by September 2023 with a pre-order price of
.
