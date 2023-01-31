Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers MPG-05 Trainbot Seizan ? New Promotional Video


The official*Takara Tomy YouTube channel*has just uploaded* a new promotional video of the new*Transformers MPG-05 Trainbot Seizan. The video shows several details of this new Masterpiece Trainbot, focusing on Seizan?s poseability, weapons and* Raiden?s ?Light sword?. We also have a closer look at the detailed and realistic Hakuch? 485-200 Series Limited Express Electric Locomotive alt mode. We can see that the “Light sword” can be stored under the rails included with the MPG-02 Getsuei. Finally, we can see the combiner mode as Raiden’s right arm. Seizan is planned for release by September 2023 with a pre-order price of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers MPG-05 Trainbot Seizan ? New Promotional Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



