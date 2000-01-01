Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:46 PM   #1
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,496
Earthrise Vs. Generations Wheeljack Review
I, for one, always loved my Generations Wheeljack. His conversion was clever. The articualtion worked surprisingly well. He (sorta) looked the part. But, enter Earthrise. For accuracy, he wins hands down, but is he better, functionally speaking?

https://youtu.be/TBhOju9eAwY
