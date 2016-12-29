Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,718

Titans Return Roadburn ? Throttlebot Chase ? Revealed



Care of a tip from*TFA1024 – The Transformers Addict, we can share with you the very first look at a new Titans Return toy!*Roadburn is the new name for Throttlebot Chase, a 1988 character getting his first update outside of unlicensed third party renditions. He’s been rumored previously, and we are now able to share an in-package view of the Autobot, which confirms him as a red redeco of the excellent Titans Return Bumblebee, with a new head. A red Bumblebee that’s not Cliffjumper? That’s a surprise, but a welcome one – we’d like to see some more Throttlebots come



Care of a tip from*TFA1024 – The Transformers Addict, we can share with you the very first look at a new Titans Return toy!*Roadburn is the new name for Throttlebot Chase, a 1988 character getting his first update outside of unlicensed third party renditions. He's been rumored previously, and we are now able to share an in-package view of the Autobot, which confirms him as a red redeco of the excellent Titans Return Bumblebee, with a new head. A red Bumblebee that's not Cliffjumper? That's a surprise, but a welcome one – we'd like to see some more Throttlebots come

