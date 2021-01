evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 1,076

Netflix Soundwave MIB (x1) for sale



Also willing to trade for a Netflix Megatron (MIB/MISB)



$67.82 is the takeaway on the receipt

Shipping is on you - PM your postal code for totals



Cash pickup in Brockville is available, however unlikely



I don't usually ship; I'll be checking feedback to see who's on the up & up







