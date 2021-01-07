|
Possible First Look At Masterpiece Thundercracker 2.0
A new image of what seems to be our possible first look at Masterpiece Thundercracker 2.0*have been surfacing over social media
. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. This looks like a direct redeco of the new Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 mold
. The image also shows some accessories like interchangeable faces and blast effects. Let us know your impressions on this possible new Masterpiece figure on the 2005 Board!
