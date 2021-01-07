Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Possible First Look At Masterpiece Thundercracker 2.0


A new image of what seems to be our possible first look at Masterpiece Thundercracker 2.0*have been surfacing over social media. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. This looks like a direct redeco of the new Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 mold. The image also shows some accessories like interchangeable faces and blast effects. Let us know your impressions on this possible new Masterpiece figure on the 2005 Board!

The post Possible First Look At Masterpiece Thundercracker 2.0 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



