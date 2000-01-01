Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:53 PM   #1
kdj771
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 76
Spark Toys Spartacus (IDW Megatron)
Have a Spark Toys ST-02 Spartacus for sale. The figure is in excellent condition and comes with all accessories and packaging.

PM me for pictures.

$200 shipped anywhere in canada.
