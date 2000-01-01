Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page you know my name
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:53 AM   #1
Cliffjumper69
primebein's rival
Cliffjumper69's Ebay Auctions
Cliffjumper69's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Guelph
Posts: 1,858
Send a message via MSN to Cliffjumper69
you know my name
Did a trade with him, and it was perfect! Shipped fast and is a fantastic guy to deal with.

Have not worries about dealing with Dave! Now you have feedback!!!
__________________
Twitter - Cliffjumper69
Cliffjumper69 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron - Skywarp Phantomstrike Squadron MIB
Transformers
Transformers Generation Toy GT-04 J4ZZ Masterpiece Scale 3rd Party Jazz
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Ratchet MISB Authentic
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Soundwave With Buzzsaw Reissue Walmart
Transformers
Transformers Generations Voyager Class Titans Return GALVATRON Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:07 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.