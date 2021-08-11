|
Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Change Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Cardion*for sharing in our boards a set of in-hand images of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Change Optimus Prime. This figure transforms automatically just by rolling them in alt mode. Both figures feature lights, 10 button-activated sound effects and Energon armor parts. As we can see from the images this is quite a big figure, more than twice the size of a Cyberverse Deluxe figure. but with a limited poseability due to his gimmicks. We have a clear look at all the Energon armor parts and even a short video showing off the auto-transforming gimmick. A » Continue Reading.
