Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers R.E.D. Reformatting Megatron In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,963
Transformers R.E.D. Reformatting Megatron In-Hand Images


Courtesy of Instagram user @Bigkidscollectible*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers R.E.D. Reformatting Megatron. This figure is part of the latest wave of the R.E.D Transformers line of non-transforming action figures together with Optimus Primal. This figure is a special clear purple redeco of R.E.D G1 Megatron featuring details and painting inspired by Megatron’s reformatting scene as seen in the classic Transformers movie from 1986. The figure has the same accessories as the original release. Check out the gallery and let us know what you think on the boards!

The post Transformers R.E.D. Reformatting Megatron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron Trilogy 10 Figures E7670
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return BLURR Hyperfire Deluxe Complete 86 Movie G1 Loose
Transformers
Star Wars Black Series Lando Calrissian 6 inch Figure Loose Empire Strikes Back
Transformers
transformers fortress maximus
Transformers
Transformers, Insecticon, 3 pack, MISB, Ehobby Exclusive, Diaclone, Takara Tomy
Transformers
Transformers G1 Unicron Movie Statue
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-14 Alert
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:07 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.