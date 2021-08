Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,963

Transformers R.E.D. Reformatting Megatron In-Hand Images



Courtesy of Instagram user



The post







Courtesy of Instagram user @Bigkidscollectible we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new Transformers R.E.D. Reformatting Megatron. This figure is part of the latest wave of the R.E.D Transformers line of non-transforming action figures together with Optimus Primal. This figure is a special clear purple redeco of R.E.D G1 Megatron featuring details and painting inspired by Megatron's reformatting scene as seen in the classic Transformers movie from 1986. The figure has the same accessories as the original release.





