Transformers R.E.D. Reformatting Megatron In-Hand Images
Courtesy of Instagram user @Bigkidscollectible
*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers R.E.D. Reformatting Megatron. This figure is part of the latest wave of the R.E.D Transformers line of non-transforming action figures together with Optimus Primal
. This figure is a special clear purple redeco of R.E.D G1 Megatron featuring details and painting inspired by Megatron’s reformatting scene as seen in the classic Transformers movie from 1986. The figure has the same accessories as the original release. Check out the gallery and let us know what you think on the boards!
