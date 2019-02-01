Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:48 AM
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,110
Transformers Generations Collaboration Mash-Up Ectotron Released at Canadian Retail
Thanks to multiple board members for letting us know that the Transformers x Ghostbusters crossover figure Ectotron has been found at Canadian retail. Ectotron, who transforms into the iconic Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters was found at EB Games all over Canada. The figure retails for $59.99 + taxes.

This is great news for fans who wanted the figure but didn't want to pay for the stiff shipping from Hasbro Pulse.

Happy (Ghost) Hunting!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: E6017AS00_Transformers_Generations_Collaborative_Ghostbusters_Mash-Up_Ecto-1_Ectotron_Figure_6_c.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.8 KB ID: 43516  
down_shift is online now
