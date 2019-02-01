down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,110

Transformers Generations Collaboration Mash-Up Ectotron Released at Canadian Retail Thanks to multiple board members for letting us know that the Transformers x Ghostbusters crossover figure Ectotron has been found at Canadian retail. Ectotron, who transforms into the iconic Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters was found at EB Games all over Canada. The figure retails for $59.99 + taxes.



This is great news for fans who wanted the figure but didn't want to pay for the stiff shipping from Hasbro Pulse.



Happy (Ghost) Hunting! Attached Thumbnails